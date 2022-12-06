Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $210.70. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

