Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 40,831 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 571,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 817,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,769,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 511,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.