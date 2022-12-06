Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

