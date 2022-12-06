Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

PFE opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

