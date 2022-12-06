Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

