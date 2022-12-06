Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,348. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

