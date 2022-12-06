Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 780,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.