Mutual Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,615 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSB opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

