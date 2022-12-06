MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $189.79 million and $2,079.13 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.2300041 USD and is up 11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $975.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

