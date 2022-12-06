MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $39.62 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

