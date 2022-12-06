Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 223.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $375.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $548.49.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

