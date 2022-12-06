Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Position Increased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 3.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

