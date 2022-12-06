MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 4.2% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.61. 3,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 884,863 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

