MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 4.2% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.61. 3,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday.
MINISO Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.06.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
