MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.06.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in MINISO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.