Millennium Management LLC Purchases 263,124 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $90,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $19,669,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

