Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $116,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $250.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $348.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.56.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

