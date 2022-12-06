Millennium Management LLC Acquires 890,210 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Allegion worth $109,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 284.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Down 3.1 %

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

