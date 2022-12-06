MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.31 or 0.00107765 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $80.64 million and $2.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00239011 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.56553931 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,576,186.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

