Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 287,927 shares.The stock last traded at $38.03 and had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Methanex by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $355,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

