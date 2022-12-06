Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 4.7%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.66 and last traded at $116.67. Approximately 207,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,100,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,539,519. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,100,000 after acquiring an additional 481,760 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.