Mercia Asset Management PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mercia Asset Management Stock Up 3.1 %
MERC stock opened at GBX 31.70 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.51 million and a PE ratio of 512.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.99 ($0.52).
About Mercia Asset Management
