Mercia Asset Management PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Up 3.1 %

MERC stock opened at GBX 31.70 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.51 million and a PE ratio of 512.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.99 ($0.52).

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

