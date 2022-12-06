Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,060,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 443,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,249,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Medtronic stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

