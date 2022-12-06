Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

