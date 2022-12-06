MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Shares of MDU opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19.
MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
