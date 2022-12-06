Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 90,124 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matterport Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,349. The company has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Matterport alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Matterport

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.