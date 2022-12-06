Matrix Capital Management Company LP Sells 2,305,809 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,305,809 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. The stock had a trading volume of 267,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,250. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.88 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

