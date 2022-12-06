Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $8.56 on Tuesday, hitting $347.53. 2,352,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $334.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 24.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

