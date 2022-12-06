Mask Network Price Hits $3.65 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $249.09 million and approximately $164.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00021462 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

