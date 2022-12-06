Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.