Markel (NYSE:MKL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,304.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Markel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

