Markel (NYSE:MKL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,304.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,242.59. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

