Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Marathon Oil worth $55,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.