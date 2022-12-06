Mammoth Price Down 85.3% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 85.3% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $28.66 million and $39,920.90 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,015.21 or 1.00004066 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00240622 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00382242 USD and is down -22.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $177,480.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

