Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.
Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
