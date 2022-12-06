MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.0949 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $42.94 million and approximately $1,125.20 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

