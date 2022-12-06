Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $182.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

