Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 15,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,267,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $229,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,317,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

