Lumi Credits 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,182.60 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,182.60 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

