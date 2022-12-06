Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

