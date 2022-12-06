Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lovesac by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Lovesac by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.