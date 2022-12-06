LogiTron Hits One Day Volume of $429.63 (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $429.63 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LogiTron

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

