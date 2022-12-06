Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 79,254 shares.The stock last traded at $233.56 and had previously closed at $237.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $241.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

