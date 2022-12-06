Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.03

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $185.95 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 180,531,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

