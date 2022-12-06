Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Holdings Raised by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Liquidity Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock worth $1,002,744. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

