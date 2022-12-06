Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Lion Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.