Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.14% of Linde worth $5,938,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $335.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

