Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Achieves $4.34 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,244.00 or 0.07321439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $18.80 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,783,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,782,085.11068214 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,262.13081305 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,874,172.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

