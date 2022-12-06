Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Down 10.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,151,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 608,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.