Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.79

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 80415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. American Trust grew its stake in Leslie’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 274,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 41.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

