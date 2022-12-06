Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

